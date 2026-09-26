Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Union Health Minister JP Nadda

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Saturday.

In a message on X, Adityanath said,“Today, a courtesy meeting was held with the Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji in New Delhi.@JPNadda.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath called on Prime Minister Narendra and gifted him an idol of Lord Ganesha.

In a message on X, the Prime Minister's Office shared a photo and said, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath met Prime Minister @narendramodi. @CMOfficeUP."

Chief Minister Adityanath said in a post on X,“Today, I had the privilege of a courtesy meeting with the world's most popular politician, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, in New Delhi. Your guidance always gives me renewed energy for the creation of 'New Uttar Pradesh.' Heartfelt thanks, Prime Minister ji, for providing your invaluable time.”

The meeting came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Uttar Pradesh's contribution in defence production and stated that BrahMos missiles and AK-203 assault rifles, being manufactured in the state, are giving "sleepless nights" to Pakistan and Maoists, respectively.

The Home Minister made the remarks during the inaugural ceremony of the fourth Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) -- which began at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, HM Shah stated that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as an engine of the nation's growth, with investment and production strengthening rapidly across the state.

Earlier this week, BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited the election-bound state for two days, focusing on western districts.

During Nabin's visit to the state, the party leadership focused on reviewing organisational preparedness across booths, 'Shakti Kendra' (cluster of booths), mandals, and district levels -- and engaging in direct dialogue with party workers.