SOCAR Becomes Global Energy Main Sponsor Of Italy National Football Teams (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will become the Global Energy Main Sponsor of Italy's men's and women's national football teams.

According to SOCAR, this is stipulated in the Strategic Partnership Agreement signed between the company and the Italian Football Federation.

The signing ceremony took place on September 26 within the framework of the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Under the agreement, SOCAR will serve as the Global Energy Main Sponsor of Italy's men's and women's national football teams for a four-year period from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2030. The partnership may be extended for an additional two years until 2032.

The company noted that the partnership reflects SOCAR's commitment to long-term operations in Italy, while also demonstrating its intention to contribute to the future development of Italian football, which is recognized worldwide for its traditions and achievements.