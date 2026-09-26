Acharya Pramod Krishnam Claims Getting Threats From Khalistani Terror Group

MENAFN - IANS) Sambhal, Sep 26 (IANS) Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday claimed getting threat calls and audio messages from a Khalistani terror group 'Babbar Khalsa', attributing it to his anti-Khalistan posts and statements.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said: "I have made several statements and put up posts against Khalistan-related activities and against those supporting Khalistan...I received similar international calls a few days ago, but I did not answer them."

"I had not picked up even this call, but the person sent me an audio message. After listening to it, I searched for the concerned person and found out that he belongs to a very dangerous organisation," he added.

The spiritual leader said that he had received the audio message on September 24.

Maintaining that he didn't understand much of what the person said, since it's in traditional Punjabi, Acharya Krishnam said: "In the audio, the person identified himself as Kulvir Singh Sidhu and said that he carried out the Jalandhar incident. He threatened to kill me with bombs and guns and even use rocket launchers within four days. He also warned me to shut down 'all kinds of hypocrisy'."

"When I spoke to some police officials in order to get information about this person, they told me that he belongs to a dangerous terrorist organisation named 'Babbar Khalsa'," he stated.

When asked about his next step of action, the spiritual leader affirmed: "I am continuing my work. My entire life is dedicated to the construction of Kalki Dham and to Sanatan Dharma. However, it was my duty and responsibility to share this matter with the country because it is a very serious and sensitive issue."

"Accordingly, I am sharing it with the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Union Home Ministry and the people of the country."

He called the Sikhs and Hindus as "children of the same mother".

"Guru Gobind Singh ji is worshipped by us...he was the one who sacrificed everything for the protection of the Sanatan Dharma. We will install an idol of Guru Gobind Singh ji at the Kalki Dham. We will worship him in the same manner in which we will worship Lord Kalki," he asserted.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam further said: "I appeal to the government to take over the Kalki Trust and construct the Kalki Dham, in case I am martyred. In that case, I also appeal to the government to fulfil our commitment to worship Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, along with Lord Kalki, at the 'dham'."