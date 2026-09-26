Gaya's Pitru Paksha Mela Gets A Tech Upgrade With QR Wristbands

The 2026 Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya is witnessing a blend of traditional religious practices and modern technology, with the administration making extensive arrangements for the safety, convenience and smooth movement of devotees arriving from across India and abroad. As per the directions of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several technology-driven measures, including QR code-enabled wristbands, AI-assisted crowd management and translation facilities, have been introduced at the mela.

Tech-Enabled Services for Devotee Safety and Convenience

To enhance the safety of children and elderly devotees, QR code-enabled wristbands have been arranged. The wristbands will contain the mobile numbers of family members and other essential details. In case a devotee gets separated from their family, an alert message will be sent to the registered mobile number. The QR code can also be scanned to access the necessary details and facilitate the reunion of the devotee with their family.

To address language barriers, help desks at the mela have been equipped with a Google Translator-based system. The facility will assist devotees speaking different languages and enable them to receive responses in their preferred language for information provided in Hindi.

AI and camera-based systems are being used for law-and-order and crowd management during the mela. Officials will receive location-based alerts in case crowd density increases at any particular point. AI and camera technology will also assist authorities in identifying and locating missing persons.

City Beautification and Extensive Arrangements

A 'Kayakalp' campaign is also being undertaken across Gaya city during the Pitru Paksha Mela. Children from Gaya are participating in the beautification drive by creating artworks related to Lord Vishnu on walls across the city.

The administration has arranged free accommodation for 75,348 people per day in the Pitru Paksha Mela area. To meet sanitation and bathing requirements, 943 toilets, 134 bathing facilities and 74 changing rooms have been prepared. As many as 280 hand pumps and 890 water taps have also been installed. The quality of drinking water is being checked daily at PHED laboratories.

A total of 70 health camps are being operated in the mela area, with 125 doctors and 178 paramedical personnel deployed to provide medical assistance. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also made arrangements for free primary medical treatment for devotees.

To facilitate transportation, 150 free e-rickshaws are being operated in the mela area. Special transport arrangements have also been made to ensure convenient movement of devotees.

Special kitchens operated by JEEViKA women have been arranged for devotees, providing high-quality satvik meals at Rs 30.

With extensive arrangements covering safety, accommodation, sanitation, healthcare, transportation, food and technology-enabled services, the administration is focusing on providing better facilities to devotees during the Pitru Paksha Mela in Gaya.

Bihar CM Visits School in Danapur

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary visited Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya, Ramjichak, Danapur, where he attended a Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM). During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with teachers, students and parents and discussed matters concerning the school and students. (ANI)

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