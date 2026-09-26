Is Virat Kohli Retiring After The 2027 ODI World Cup? India Star Breaks Silence On His Final Chapter

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has been solely focusing on ODI cricket following his retirement from T20Is and Tests. Since May 2025, Kohli has shifted from an all-format player to a single-format specialist, and he has now broken his silence on his future timeline.

Following India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, the 37-year-old stepped away from T20Is alongside Rohit Sharma and, a year later, retired from the longest format of the game. Thereafter, Virat Kohli transitioned to a one-format player by playing ODI cricket, which has been his primary avenue for keeping his international competitive fire alive.

With the ODI World Cup taking place next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, Virat Kohli is aiming to extend his illustrious international career till the marquee event, offering clarity on whether the tournament could mark the end of his career.

Also Read:Rohit Sharma eyes 2027 ODI World Cup, says he has 'unfinished business'

Kohli to Retire after 2027 ODI World Cup?

Virat Kohli is set to return to action in the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies at Greensfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This will be his first competitive match since the three-match ODI series against England.

Speaking to JioStar ahead of the first ODI against West Indies, the veteran Indian batter highlighted the intensity of playing in the 50-over format compared to T20Is, adding that the 202 ODI World Cup would be his last appearance in the marquee event.

“The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it's about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament- and the World Cup is a big deal. Also, now, it's in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you,” the former India captain said.

“For me, it's the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I'm absolutely ready,” he added.

VIRAT KOHLI TALKING ABOUT HIS FINAL WORLD CUP IN 2027.“2027 World Cup is going to be the last World Cup I'm going to play for India. That's my motivation, the goal is absolutely to win the cup, whatever it takes, I'm ready”. (JioStar). twitter/fsNBgC1dWj

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 26, 2026

Virat Kohli has featured in four editions of the ODI World Cup, making his debut in 2011, when he played a crucial role in helping the Men in Blue end their 28-year wait for the global trophy on home soil. Kohli was one of India's key players in the 2023 edition, where they reached the final before losing to Australia.

Kohli's 2027 World Cup Comments Leave Fans Emotional

Virat Kohli's confirmation that the 2027 ODI World Cup will be his last appearance in the prestigious 50-over tournament has sparked emotional reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts reflecting on the prospect of seeing the legendary batter play in the marquee event for one final time.

Taking to their X handles, many fans expressed their emotions over Kohli confirming that the 2027 World Cup will be his final appearance in the tournament, with some reflecting on his illustrious career and others hoping to see him lift the coveted trophy one last time.

Another section of fans appeared emotional at the thought of Kohli potentially playing his final ODI World Cup, with many recalling his impact on Indian cricket and expressing their hopes of seeing him sign off from the tournament on a memorable note.

the way he said "whatever it takes" and you just know he means it. no theatrics, no farewell tour speeches yet. just a man who knows exactly what this means to him. thats the kind of goodbye that hurts the most.

- Chloee❤️ (@chloewiggz) September 26, 2026

100 centuries and the World Cup trophy. The fairytale ending King Kohli deserves

- Ritik (@Ritik_core07) September 26, 2026

Nostalgia hits that pinched nerve and there's the sensation of something going to end.

- Sleeper Cells (@SleeperCelb4z) September 26, 2026

This World Cup is going to be very special for Virat Kohli and all of us. Let's see what happens next. With God's grace, Virat Kohli will perform well.

- Shrawan Kumar (@ShrawanKum67121) September 26, 2026

These words will leave every Indian emotional and bring tears to our eyes. We'll always pray for you and Team India. Give it everything, King. The World Cup will be ours. ❤️ twitter/dqRdt2WGt7

- Anshul (@Anshul_0175) September 26, 2026

himself confirmed now about his desire to win the next WC no one is stopping him now

- reid (@reidsatoshi) September 26, 2026

Two years early and he's already framing the farewell - peak Virat, even his endings come with a build-up.

- PagesUnbound (@thekishore21) September 26, 2026

The thought of Kohli retiring after 2027 makes me emotional even though we all knew it already. Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) September 26, 2026

it's all over, it's coming to an end. twitter/wTzIB3SAec

- Krishna Lahoti (@avgphoenixguy) September 26, 2026

Barely an year left Can't imagine cricket without you twitter/iiKU1nxl5U

- DRAGON (@Flash_Man18) September 26, 2026

A part of my childhood is also gonna leave with my Virat Kohli I wish 2027 WC never comes & Kohli just keeps playing forever. But nevertheless, I enjoyed every bit of him, especially during those peak years ❤️ twitter/Ghdj4TQ34F

- The Report Room (@KohliixMannv) September 26, 2026

I'm not ready for this...I'm really not fuck...I fear I will never be ready for this...letting him go is gonna be so tough, man. Why can't he play forever????? (@___muskaaaannnn) September 26, 2026

We are in the End Game Now. KAPIL DEV TAMRAKAR (@kapildevtamkr) September 26, 2026

Virat Kohli is the second-leading run-scorer in the history of the ODI World Cup, amassing 1795 runs, including 5 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 59.83 in 37 matches. He is 483 runs short of surpassing his former Indian teammate and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of 2278 ODI World Cup runs.

Also Read:Virat Kohli on T20 World Cups, IPL, ODIs and their unique challenges