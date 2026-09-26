Around 90% Of AMETC's Maritime Graduates Are Employed: Director

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sep. 26 (Petra)- Aqaba Maritime Education and Training Center (AMETC), part of Al-Balqa Applied University, is a facility operating to converge academic study with the demands of the maritime market.

This unified path graduates professionals who take their expertise to ports across the region and around the world.

To mark World Maritime Day, Dr. Hassan Shaheen, AMETC Director, said the student's journey within the center start in the simulation labs and end in readiness to operate vessels worldwide.

In remarks to "Petra" on Saturday, he noted that the center, inaugurated by His Majesty King Abdullah II, is the first and only one of its kind among Jordanian universities.

He said this facility holds both local and international accreditation, meets standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Jordan Maritime Commission.

Shaheen said the center provides education and practical training for bachelor's students specializing in maritime transport technology and diploma students in marine engineering.

Additionally, he stated the center conducts training programs for personnel working aboard ships and in other maritime sectors, aimed to advance in maritime ranks and renew certifications and qualifications required for joining maritime jobs.

Shaheen highlighted the center's partnerships with companies in the maritime sector for training and employment purposes.

He noted that the employment rate for graduates of these maritime programs approaches 90%, reflecting the "strong" alignment between education and training and the needs of the labor market.

He noted that the center, which is affiliated with Aqaba University College of Al-Balqa Applied University, currently offers 12 diploma-level specializations and 4 bachelor's-level specializations.

The college is also preparing to launch a new bachelor's program in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, aligning with labor market needs and the "unique" nature of Aqaba as a hub for maritime, land, and air transport, he pointed out.

Regarding maritime specializations, Shaheen said the Marine Engineering program spans three years and comprises 105 credit hours.

He said the center's curriculum adheres to the standards set by higher education authorities, the Jordan Maritime Authority, and the International Maritime Organization.

Graduates of these maritime programs require "practical" shipboard training, known as "cadet training," before completing the procedures to obtain the necessary maritime certifications and qualifications for employment, he said.

He announced the center currently enrolls 112 students in the Maritime Transport Technology specialization and 114 students in the Marine Engineering diploma program.

Since the inception of these programs, he said the total number of graduates has reached 336 in Maritime Transport Technology and 155 in Marine Engineering.

According to Shaheen, the college has provided a 3D ship engine simulator that allows students to train on engine components, startup and shutdown procedures. Additionally, a high-voltage system simulator is available for training on modern ship power systems.

He added that these simulators accommodate approximately 12 students simultaneously, mirroring the teamwork environment found on ships, as each student performs a specific role within a team, adding that this approach reinforces the link between theoretical knowledge and actual workplace requirements.

//Petra// AG