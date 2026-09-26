Jordanian Tourist Delegation Concludes Japan Visit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) – The Jordanian tourist delegation, led by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Emad Hijazin, wrapped up its program in Japan on Saturday.

During the visit, a series of discussions were held, aimed at expanding the Kingdom's presence in the Japanese market and establishing "more effective" avenues for cooperation across the tourism, travel, aviation, and media sectors.

According to a statement by the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB), the trip culminated in an extensive meeting with representatives from Japanese media outlets, which had a "strategic" significance, aimed to move beyond traditional promotion to build a "more enduring image of Jordan in the minds of the Japanese public." The meeting highlighted the Kingdom as a destination having the historical, cultural, and natural diversity required to offer a "comprehensive and unique" tourist experience.

The meeting saw the announcement of the "Friends of Jordan Media Network," a platform designed to foster sustainable communication with Japanese media professionals and organizations.

The network aims to bolster Jordan's tourist presence in the Japanese media landscape and facilitate exchange of content, information, and tourism-related stories.

On their goals, the JTB said these efforts seek to keep Jordan "consistently visible" to the Japanese public and transform the momentum generated by the visit into a "long-term" media partnership.

Discussions focused on the media's "pivotal" role as a bridge to Japanese travelers, aimed to transform awareness of the destination into genuine interest, and subsequently into a decision to travel.

This vision would be achieved through content that presents Jordan in its true tourism context, free from stereotypes, while reflecting the depth, diversity, and richness of the experience.

During the visit, the delegation focused on several key areas, primarily strengthening cooperation with Japanese tourism institutions, expanding partnerships with travel and tourism agencies, and establishing direct channels between tour operators in both countries.

These efforts aim to develop programs that are better suited to interests of the Japanese market and increase the flow of visitors to the Kingdom.

Air connectivity was a "central" focus of the agenda, the delegation held talks with Japanese airlines to explore opportunities and methods for enhancing links between Jordan and Japan, a "crucial" factor in facilitating access and boosting tourism traffic between the two nations.

Additionally, discussions centered on enhancing the experience of Japanese tourists in the Kingdom, extending their length of stay, and broadening their itineraries to include a wider range of sites and destinations.

The delegation addressed ways to strengthen Jordan's marketing and media presence to ensure its sustainability and translate it into tangible growth in inbound tourism.

The visit reflected a commitment to building a "deeper, more sustainable" relation with the Japanese market, which is one grounded in the integration of tourism, travel, aviation, and media, and moving beyond merely introducing Jordan to firmly establishing it as a preferred destination for Japanese travelers.

The meeting was attended by Jordanian Ambassador to Japan, Nasser Shraideh, alongside the staff of the Jordanian Embassy in Tokyo.

The delegation comprised Hani Dabbas, Vice Chairman of the Jordan Hotels Association and JTB Board Member and Nabih Riyal, Head of the Inbound Tourism Association.

//Petra// AG