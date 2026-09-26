No Regional Peace Without Tackling Afghan-Sourced Terrorism: Ishaq Dar

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said that peace and development in the region are not possible without eliminating the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

Addressing the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Ishaq Dar said regional cooperation must move beyond dialogue towards practical steps. He said making the region more integrated, dynamic and competitive is a shared objective of the ECO, while trade among member states accounts for around 8% of total regional trade.

He said around 500 million people live in the ECO region, making collective efforts for peace, stability, solidarity and shared prosperity essential. Pakistan, he said, has made diplomatic efforts with brotherly countries to seek peaceful solutions and remains committed to resolving disputes peacefully in accordance with international law.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan is deeply concerned about the current security situation in the region and the Middle East. He said Pakistan would prioritize regional economic connectivity and the promotion of bilateral trade, while work needs to be accelerated on key corridor projects linking Central Asia with seaports on the Arabian Sea.

The foreign minister said climate change poses a major threat to water security, agriculture and employment in the region. He called for greater cooperation in climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable energy. Pakistan, he said, is ready to play the role of a trade gateway for the region.

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He said progress is needed to operationalize the ECO Free Trade Area and align it with digital systems, which would help improve market access, business activity and innovation.

Ishaq Dar said terrorism originating from Afghan soil is affecting efforts for regional peace, stability and development. Pakistan wants a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan and has sought constructive engagement with the Taliban government to achieve this objective.

He said Pakistan has provided facilities for bilateral transit trade with Afghanistan, while signing the framework agreement for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project has also remained among Pakistan's priorities.

According to the foreign minister, Pakistan's sole expectation from the Taliban government is that it address Pakistan's legitimate security concerns. He said peace, stability and development in the region are not possible without eliminating the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.