Defense Forces Strike Russian Ammunition Depot And Terek Radar Station
On September 25 and during the night of September 26, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck key military targets of the Russian army.
An ammunition depot was struck in Sieversk, Luhansk region.
A P-18“Terek” radar statio was struck in the Semenivka area of Donetsk region.
The P-18“Terek” is a mobile, two-coordinate, meter-band radar station designed to detect and determine the coordinates of air targets and provide radar information to air defense systems.Read also: General Staff reports hits at three Russian enterprises involved in missile production
The maximum target detection range can reach approximately 250 km, and the maximum detection altitude is up to 35 km.
The station is one of the radar support assets of the Russian air defense system.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces struck the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.
Photo: unsplash
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