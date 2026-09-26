Zelensky Imposes Sanctions On 44 Participants In Illegal“Elections” In TOT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Office of the President, as relayed by Ukrinform.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against individuals involved in conducting illegal 'elections' to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of our country,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the sanctions package includes 44 individuals who act in Russia's interests and facilitate the temporary occupation in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, in the Zaporizhzhia region, on the Crimean Peninsula, and in Sevastopol.

Some of them have already been“elected” as so-called deputies to illegally formed local councils in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Also among them are other criminals and accomplices of the aggressor state. In particular, these include Irina Kuksenkova, a propagandist and accomplice of the occupiers, and former Ukrainian lawmaker Yurii Onyshchuk, who began collaborating with the Russians after the occupation of Melitopol.

Ukraine emphasizes that these“elections” are illegitimate; the results of such a vote and all documents drawn up in the course of such“elections” have no legal basis whatsoever. They grossly violate the norms and principles of international law.

As noted by Vladyslav Vlasyuk, the President's Advisor and Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, the Hague Regulations and the Geneva Convention oblige the occupying power to respect the existing legislation of the occupied territory. The UN General Assembly has repeatedly reaffirmed Ukraine's territorial integrity. And no“elections,”“referendums,” or“districts” can alter this status.

Furthermore, these“elections” were marred by widespread fraud, forced voting, and pre-fabricated turnout figures. In this way, the Russian Federation is attempting to legitimize its war crimes and use this imitation of an electoral process as a tool to consolidate its control over the seized Ukrainian territories. The relevant information will be shared with partners to coordinate sanctions within their jurisdictions.

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Ukraine and its partner countries have not recognized the“elections” held in the temporarily occupied territories of our state. Among those who have condemned Russia's actions are EU countries, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

As previously reported, during the so-called“elections” to the State Duma in the temporarily occupied territories, the local population was coerced into publicly demonstratin loyalty to the Russian occupation regime.

Photo: Office of the President