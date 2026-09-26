Russian Forces Launch Another Attack On Cosmonova Data Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the telecommunications operator Cosmonova reported this on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, following this morning's hostile strike, our data center was hit again. All employees are safe. Regarding operations: the repeated attack has caused service disruptions. The backbone network has been damaged,” the post reads.

Specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the site. Cosmonova technical specialists are awaiting access to assess the extent of the damage.

The compan also added that due to the attack, some customers may experience internet service disruptions.

Russian forces strike Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant inagain

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured on September 26 in a residential building in Kyiv's Solomyanskyi distric, where a fire broke out after a Russian drone crashed.

As a result of the Russian drone attack on the morning of September 26, traffic on Protasiv Yar Street was blocked, and several public transportation routes were rerouted.

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