Azerbaijan Grand Prix Heads Into Final Day Of Racing

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The final day of the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is underway in Baku, with Formula 2 and Formula 1 races on today's schedule.

The first race will be the second Formula 2 feature race, starting at 11:00 and ending at 12:05.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 15:00 and run until 17:00.

Mercedes driver George Russell will start the Formula 1 race from pole after topping qualifying. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start alongside him in second, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri will line up third.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar will start fourth, followed by McLaren's Lando Norris, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Williams driver Carlos Sainz and Haas driver Esteban Ocon.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix marks the 10th Formula 1 race weekend in Baku and will conclude after today's main race.