Land Of Fire Comes Alive To Katy Perry's Hits

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Crystal Hall was filled with music, lights and thousands of singing fans last night as Katy Perry brought her hit-filled show to the city.

Perry performed crowd favourites including "Roar", "Firework", "Dark Horse", "Hot N Cold" and "I Kissed a Girl", keeping the audience on its feet throughout the show. A striking stage setup, lighting and special effects added to the atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, the focus had been on the cars and the action at the Baku City Circuit. By evening, the spotlight shifted to Baku Crystal Hall, where the sound of racing engines gave way to Perry's music.

The scale of the show reflected Perry's international success. Her music has generated more than 115 billion streams worldwide, while she is also the best-selling female artist in Capitol Records' history.

For her fans in Baku, seeing one of the world's biggest pop stars perform live made the night a special part of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

After a night of music, attention now returns to the track as the 10th anniversary Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes centre stage.