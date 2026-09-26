Azerbaijan Infrastructure Dialogue Brings Together Global Investors

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The Azerbaijan Infrastructure Investment Dialogue was held in Baku on September 26, 2026, jointly organized by the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and BlackRock, one of the world's leading asset management companies.

Held under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, the Dialogue focused on investment opportunities in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, energy infrastructure, as well as strategic transport and logistics corridors.

The Dialogue brought together senior Azerbaijani government officials, along with executives from international investment institutions, infrastructure companies and global business organizations.

Key discussions

The first panel session, dedicated to "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Infrastructure," was moderated by Charles Hatami, CEO of BlackRock and Global Head of the Financial and Strategic Investors Group.

The session featured Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev, Nagi Hamiyeh, President and EMEA Head of Temasek Global Investments, and Howard Bovil, CEO of Coravel, ACS.

The participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence technologies, expanding data processing and storage capabilities, strengthening digital connectivity and digitalization, as well as investment opportunities in these areas. They also exchanged views on the importance of cooperation between the public and private sectors in developing digital infrastructure.

The second panel, titled "Energy Infrastructure," was moderated by Eric Varvel, Partner and Global Head of Capital Formation at Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The panel featured Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, Omar N. Al-Midani, President and CEO of Vision Invest, and Patrick Lammers, CEO of Skyborn Renewables.

The discussion focused on the development of energy infrastructure, changing investment priorities in the sector, energy security and the growing role of renewable energy. The participants also discussed opportunities to attract institutional investment to energy projects and prospects for expanding public-private sector cooperation in developing sustainable and reliable energy infrastructure.

The Dialogue concluded with a panel session on "Strategic Transport and Logistics Corridors."

The session was moderated by Mustafa Riffat, CEO and Chief of Staff of GIP, and featured Rahman Hummatov, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Kirill Rubinski, CEO of NEQSOL Holding, Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO of Eldridge Industries, and Jim Butler, Chief Financial Officer of Gatwick Airport.

The final panel examined ways to expand investment in transport and logistics infrastructure, strengthen regional connectivity and develop strategic transport corridors. Azerbaijan's role in transport routes connecting regional markets and the opportunities the country offers in this area were also among the key topics discussed.

Key outcomes

The three panel sessions held as part of the Dialogue highlighted the importance of long-term institutional capital and public-private cooperation in developing infrastructure, which forms the backbone of the modern economy.

Bringing together Azerbaijani government officials and senior representatives of international investment institutions, infrastructure companies and global businesses, the event served as an important platform for exchanging views and experience on investment priorities, emerging market trends and infrastructure development prospects.

The discussions provided an opportunity to consider Azerbaijan's infrastructure priorities in the context of global investment trends, while also highlighting the country's role in strengthening regional connectivity and transport links.