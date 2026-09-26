Statehood Resolution Triggers Uproar, J&K Assembly Adjourned

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly seeking the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory, triggering a major uproar, slogan shouting and physical clashes between members.

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The House was eventually adjourned for the day after BJP legislators protested against the reference to an earlier autonomy resolution in the fresh statehood resolution. The Speaker had initially adjourned the House for 30 minutes as members from the ruling and opposition benches confronted each other.

The resolution moved by Omar states:“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on 26 June 2000 and 6 November 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to the Government of India.”

The reference to the June 26, 2000 resolution became the immediate flashpoint. The resolution had been passed by the National Conference government headed by then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and sought restoration of greater autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 9, 1953.

The Assembly had subsequently passed another resolution on November 6, 2024, seeking restoration of the erstwhile special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

As soon as Omar tabled the fresh resolution, members of the treasury benches welcomed it by thumping their desks. BJP legislators, however, objected to the reference to the 2000 autonomy resolution and said they would not permit any discussion on autonomy in the House.

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“We will not allow discussion on the issue of autonomy in the House,” BJP MLA R S Pathania said.

BJP members entered the Well of the House, raised slogans and tore copies of the resolution. The protests were followed by heated exchanges between members of the BJP and the ruling National Conference and Congress.

The disruption later escalated into physical altercations. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa was marshalled out of the House amid the continuing commotion.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly appealed to the legislators to return to their seats and allow proceedings to continue. With the appeals going unheeded, he first adjourned the House for 30 minutes. When the House resumed, the protests continued.

Speaking to reporters after the initial adjournment, Omar Abdullah accused BJP MLAs of creating a ruckus to avoid voting on the statehood resolution.

“You saw how the BJP reacted to this. Because they simply do not want to vote on statehood. They want to back out of this vote under one pretext or another,” Omar said.

He stressed that the House was not being asked to vote on Article 370, special status or autonomy.

“Today, no one is asking them to vote on Article 370... or special status or autonomy. We are asking for a vote from the BJP solely and exclusively on statehood, and they are not ready,” he said.

Omar said the earlier resolutions remained part of the Assembly's record and that mentioning them in the new resolution did not dilute or replace them.

He said the reference had been deliberately included to prevent anyone from later claiming that the National Conference government had abandoned its earlier positions.

“If we hadn't initially written it, some of our friends might have said, we have abandoned the rest, and come to just statehood,” he said.

According to Omar, the new resolution“neither abrogates them, nor subjugates them, nor ignores them.”

The Chief Minister also rejected the BJP's allegation that the resolution was“anti-national” and challenged the Opposition to identify any such language in the text.

“We are simply saying that the Centre must immediately restore full and complete statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Show me one anti-national word used in this resolution,” he said.

The BJP had also questioned the procedure adopted in introducing the resolution. BJP members alleged that Assembly rules were violated as Omar read out the resolution before formally tabling it.

BJP members maintained that they would not allow any discussion on autonomy or Article 370.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma later told reporters outside the House that the BJP would not allow a debate or admission on autonomy or Article 370.

While introducing the resolution, Omar said restoration of statehood had been presented as the third stage of a process that included delimitation and elections.

“A promise was made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. A promise was made in Parliament, a promise in the Supreme Court, and a promise in various public forums, that a three-step process would be implemented: first delimitation, then elections, and then statehood,” he said.

Omar said delimitation had taken place and elections had subsequently been held, but statehood had not been restored.

He said the government had repeatedly reminded the Centre about the commitment but that the promise remained unfulfilled.

“We have been waiting. In public and private meetings and every forum, we made the Government of India remember that you had made a promise with the people of J&K but it is not being fulfilled,” Omar said.

He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier association with the statehood commitment, saying Modi had described it as“Modi's promise”.

Omar questioned why the commitment had not yet been fulfilled.

Read Also BJP MLAs Seek Dismissal of J&K Govt Over Resolution in Assembly Video- Statehood Demand Is Not Anti-National: CM Omar Abdullah

The Chief Minister also rejected speculation about a possible partial restoration of statehood.

“This is what we hear every now and then: we will get half a state, we will get a quarter state, we will get a state without law and order. Sir, we don't want that kind of state. We were promised a full state, and we want the full state back,” Omar said.

He said the statehood issue should not be viewed as belonging to either the treasury benches or the Opposition.

“The statehood is not for treasury benches or opposition benches or of this House, the statehood is for the entire J&K,” he said.

Omar urged the BJP's 29 legislators to participate in the debate and make their position clear through their votes.

“Don't abstain, don't walk out, don't create a ruckus, cast your vote! If you support statehood, vote 'yes'; if you oppose statehood, vote 'no'. Let the people know,” he said.

He also pointed out that BJP legislators had contested the elections while speaking about statehood.

“You constantly remind us of our manifesto, yet you don't remember your own,” Omar said, urging the BJP members to raise their objections inside the House rather than disrupt proceedings.

Responding to BJP demands for a discussion on the performance of the Omar Abdullah government, the Chief Minister said he was prepared to face a debate on the government's record over the past two years.

“I am ready. Bring the discussion on Monday; whatever our performance has been over the past two years, we will place everything before the House,” he said.

Omar said the government would also explain the difficulties and challenges it had faced during the period.

He said the discussion could be followed by a vote on the statehood resolution and its transmission to the Centre.

Defending the wording of the resolution, Omar said the reference to the 2000 and 2024 resolutions was necessary because the government did not want its latest move to be interpreted as abandoning its earlier positions.

The 2000 resolution was passed by the Farooq Abdullah-led NC government and sought greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir. The 2024 resolution, passed after the restoration of an elected Assembly, sought restoration of the special status that existed before the August 2019 constitutional changes.

The new resolution does not itself seek a vote on either autonomy or Article 370. Its operative demand is for the immediate restoration of full statehood and forwarding of the resolution to the Government of India.

The protests continued after the House resumed.

BJP members raised slogans including“autonomy resolution nahin chalega” and“Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, while members of the NC and Congress raised counter-slogans demanding restoration of statehood.

PDP members also displayed placards demanding restoration of Article 370.

Minister Sakina Itoo questioned the BJP members during the exchanges, asking under which law Article 370 and statehood had been taken away.

BJP members again entered the Well and raised slogans, including“anti-national agenda nahin chalega”.

The confrontation continued despite repeated appeals from the Speaker.

As the situation remained unsettled, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the House. The statehood resolution is expected to come up for discussion on Monday.

The day's proceedings therefore ended without the Assembly voting on the resolution.

The immediate political divide in the House centred not on the operative demand for restoration of statehood alone, but on the inclusion of references to the 2000 autonomy resolution and the 2024 special-status resolution. The ruling side maintained that the references preserved the Assembly's earlier positions, while the BJP said it would not permit discussion on autonomy or Article 370.