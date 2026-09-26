3 Global Investment Giants Received By President Ilham Aliyev Manage Trillions In Assets - Details (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev recently held meetings with the heads of 3 major global investment companies - Neuberger Berman, Brookfield Asset Management and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The companies operate across investment management, infrastructure, energy, transport, digital technologies and other sectors, managing assets worth trillions of dollars combined.

Neuberger Berman

Founded in New York in 1939, Neuberger Berman is one of the world's largest independent investment management firms, with $613 billion in assets under management.

The company invests across public and private markets and manages more than $170 billion in private markets investment commitments, with a portfolio covering over 10,400 companies worldwide.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) and Neuberger Berman began in 2015. SOFAZ has allocated a total of $775 million to investment vehicles managed by Neuberger Berman across private equity, private debt, secondary market investments and co-investment projects.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the world's major owners and operators of real assets, with assets under management exceeding $1 trillion.

The company invests in sectors including energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, transport and real estate.

Brookfield's infrastructure platform includes more than 308,000 telecommunications assets, 77,000 kilometers of fiber-optic networks, 150 data centers, a 36,300-kilometer railway network and 3,200 kilometers of toll roads. Its utility infrastructure businesses serve more than 10 million consumers worldwide.

Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) manages around $170 billion in assets and specializes in investments in large-scale infrastructure projects.

The company's portfolio includes airports, railways, ports, data centers and other infrastructure assets.

Since 2024, GIP has operated within BlackRock, the world's largest investment management firm, which manages $15.3 trillion in assets and focuses on sectors including energy, transport, digital infrastructure, water and waste management.

GIP is also among the key founders of the AI Infrastructure Partnership, alongside BlackRock, Microsoft and MGX, an initiative focused on supporting infrastructure development for artificial intelligence.