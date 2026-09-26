'We Are Not Begging For Alliance': Cong's Imran Masood's Retort At SP's Iqra Hasan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Amid a growing tussle within allies Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood hit back at SP MP Iqra Hasan's remarks, saying that the grand old party is "not begging" for an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Hasan had reportedly said that only SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is capable of defeating the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and suggested that the Congress could achieve little on its own.

Speaking to IANS, Imran Masood said, "...then don't form an alliance. Who is asking for it? Are we begging anyone? Let everyone do what they want. When a wedding procession sets out, there are many drummers, as well as people who dance and sing. Let these people dance and sing. We are focussed on our work.”

Masood had earlier responded by insisting that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the only Opposition leader with a national reach capable of unsettling the BJP.

In a reflection of broadening differences within the allies, the Congress MP also hit out at SP MLA Shivpal Yadav after the latter reportedly claimed that the Congress party will not secure any votes in the SP strongholds of Etawah, Mainpuri, and Saifai.

Reacting to it, Imran Masood said: "That may be his view; the Congress is focussed on its work. What Shivpal Yadav is saying has become irrelevant within his own party. If he says this to his leader, then it will have some significance; otherwise not."

"Many people keep saying many things, it does not make any difference," he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar launched a veiled attack at Imran Masood, claiming that statements made by "certain Congress leaders" are damaging the INDIA Bloc's prospects in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Some Congress leaders have been making statements that hurt the INDIA Bloc, and has the potential to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. The alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Congress will be decided by Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, but the absurd statements being made by Congress leaders are only aimed at creating pressure," he told IANS.

Further, taking a swipe at the grand old party, Rajbhar said: "How much strength Congress has in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is well-known."