Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh's Car Attacked En Route To Mamata Banerjee Rally In Hooghly

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 26 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that his vehicle was attacked and vandalised by BJP-backed miscreants while he was travelling to attend former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's public meeting in Serampore, Hooghly district.

According to Kunal Ghosh, the incident took place in the Uttarpara area, where a group of people stopped his vehicle and pelted it with stones and eggs. He claimed that the attackers also struck the car's windows with iron rods, causing damage to the vehicle.

"I was sitting next to the driver. Stones were thrown at me. My body was filled full of glass shards," Kunal Ghosh said.

The Trinamool leader alleged that the attack was aimed at preventing him from attending Mamata Banerjee's rally. He said the rear window of his vehicle was shattered and that glass fragments struck him during the incident.

"They kept telling me to go back and not attend Mamata Banerjee's meeting," he said.

Accusing the police of failing to act, Kunal Ghosh said he would head to Bhabani Bhavan, the West Bengal Police headquarters in Kolkata, to highlight the incident.

He alleged that the attackers were roaming freely and that it would be difficult to proceed unless the police intervened. At the same time, he asserted that such attacks would not deter Trinamool Congress supporters.

Reacting to the development, Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack before leaving for the Serampore meeting. She claimed that "BJP goons" were behind the incident and described it as unacceptable in a democracy.

However, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rahul Sinha rejected the allegations, saying the BJP had no connection with the episode. He claimed that the incident was a result of factional rivalry within the Trinamool Congress.

The incident occurred ahead of Mamata Banerjee's public rally in Serampore, which Kunal Ghosh was on his way to attend when the alleged attack took place.