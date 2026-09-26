'Should Not Promote One Religion': Cong Questions PM Modi's 'Bhajan Clubbing' Event BJP Hits Back

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in a 'Bhajan Clubbing' programme at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park in Delhi has triggered a political exchange, with Congress leaders questioning the government's involvement in religious activities, while the BJP and Shiv Sena on Saturday accused the Opposition party of insulting India's devotional traditions and institutions.

The controversy comes after Prime Minister Modi attended the 'Bhajan Clubbing' programme at the park on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Speaking to IANS, Congress leader Udit Raj said,“Now they are copying the way Rahul Gandhi ji does things. This is not dialogue. He does 'Mann Ki Baat', while Rahul Gandhi ji engages in dialogue. He listens to people and answers their questions. He is trying to copy Rahul Gandhi.”

Congress MP Pawan Khera, commenting on Prime Minister Modi's participation in the event, said,“The Prime Minister can do whatever he wants; we are concerned about the country.”

Congress MP Karamvir Singh Boudh said,“The job of governments is not to promote any religion. This is unconstitutional. Religious activities are the responsibility of religious institutions, not governments. They should not act in a one-sided manner in this country. India is a country of diversity and different religions. In this manner, the Prime Minister or any leader should not promote one religion.”

However, Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC defended the event and said it should be viewed as a cultural and wellness initiative rather than merely a religious programme.

“Why are you seeing it with a view of 'Bhajan'? There is culture, wellness and connect. Youths don't want to listen to discourse, so PM Modi is going there and talking with the youths. The way the youths have pressure of jobs and all, they could have discussed all of that. I think it's the solution for mental peace. So, for 'New India', there is no need for a stage or podium. When bhajan happens in a park, it gives you peace,” she said.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also criticised the Congress, saying,“It has become the habit of Congress to insult India's bhajans, institutions, Sanatan and culture. Today, the youth have become spiritual and are moving towards 'Bhajan Clubbing' and enjoying it. But Congress leaders, for pleasing their 'videshi aakaon', are watching by wearing Italian glasses.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi was seen listening to devotional songs during the event and joining in by clapping and playing a tambourine. He also waved to the gathering as he arrived at the venue.