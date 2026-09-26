Delhi Police Arrests Three In Rani Bagh Theft Case Rs 2.10 Lakh Cash, Laptop Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has solved a theft case registered at Rani Bagh Police Station and arrested three accused persons, including two former employees of the complainant and a mini-truck driver who operated near the complainant's shop.

The accused have been identified as Akash, 24, a resident of Kohat Enclave, Pitampura; Ashish Kumar, 23, a resident of Pitampura and originally from Rohua West village in Samastipur district, Bihar; and Amar, 24, a resident of Ekta Camp, Pitampura.

According to the Crime Branch, the entire stolen cash amount of Rs 2,10,340, an Apple laptop with charger, and a pitthu bag containing a bank passbook, pen drive and a copy of the Aadhaar Card were recovered from the accused. A scooty bearing registration number DL12SW**, used in the commission of the crime, was also recovered from Amar.

The incident took place on September 18 at around 8 p.m., when complainant Mahender was closing his shop in Saraswati Vihar, Delhi. According to the police, the accused arrived on a grey-coloured scooty, stole a pitthu bag containing Rs 2,10,340, a laptop, bank passbook, pen drive and a copy of the Aadhaar Card, and fled from the spot.

Following the incident, a case was registered vide FIR No. 79240/2026 under Sections 303(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rani Bagh Police Station, and an investigation was initiated.

After receiving secret information, a dedicated team headed by Inspector Pukhraj and comprising SI Rahul, SI Niranjan Singh, ASI Pawan, ASI Pardeep, Head Constable Sachin and Head Constable Mukesh was constituted under the supervision of ACP Ashok Sharma, NR-1, to solve the case and apprehend the accused.

According to the Crime Branch, Head Constable Sachin and Head Constable Mukesh worked to develop specific intelligence regarding the accused. With the assistance of field sources and technical analysis, the team traced their movements.

In the early hours of September 25, the two personnel received specific information regarding the movement of Amar, Ashish and Akash near DDA Park, Jeevan Jyoti Apartment, Saraswati Vihar. Acting on the information, the team laid a trap and arrested all three accused near the park. Police said the operation resulted in the complete recovery of the stolen property as well as the scooty allegedly used in the crime.

During the investigation, police found that Amar was a former employee of the complainant. He had left the job in 2025 after working there for approximately six to seven months and was familiar with the shop's sales proceeds and closing timings.

Amar studied up to Class 11 at a government school in Pitampura and is currently working as an AC repair technician. Police said he is addicted to alcohol. His father is a rickshaw puller, while his mother works as a domestic helper. He has three elder sisters.

According to the police, Amar was accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle and allegedly planned the theft with his associates to fulfil his needs.

Akash was also a former employee of the complainant. He had left the job in 2025 after working there for approximately two months and was also familiar with the shop's sales proceeds and closing timings.

Akash studied up to Class 12 at a government school in Pitampura and is currently unemployed. Police said he is addicted to alcohol. His father works as a chowkidar, while his mother is a homemaker. He is the youngest among two brothers and three sisters.

Police said Akash planned the incident with his associates to fulfil his needs.

The third accused, Ashish Kumar, originally belongs to Samastipur, Bihar. He works as a mini truck driver near the complainant's shop and is a close friend of Amar and Akash.

Ashish studied up to Class 12 at a government school in Samastipur. Police said he is addicted to alcohol. His father is unemployed, while his mother is a homemaker. He is the youngest among two brothers and one sister.

According to the Crime Branch, Ashish also planned the incident along with Amar and Akash to fulfil his needs.