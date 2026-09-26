'Mental Bankruptcy': BJP, VHP Hit Out At Telangana CM Over 'Gandhi Parivar' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for describing India's political contest as a fight between the“Sangh Parivar” and the“Gandhi Parivar”, calling it "sheer mental bankruptcy".

Speaking after receiving the prestigious Aryadan Muhammed award at Nilambur in Kerala, CM Reddy on Friday claimed that 'Gandhi Parivar' stands for sacrifices for the country, while alleging that 'Sangh Parivar' is dividing India based on religion, caste, region and language.

Reacting to it, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said: "Revanth Reddy is the same person who, to win elections, had said that 'Congress is Muslim and Muslim is Congress'. This means both of them don't have existence without each other."

"They have stooped so low in 'Jihadi' appeasement that they have started comparing the 'Sangh' with anti-national organisations...such remarks don't suit Revanth Reddy since he is the Chief Minister," he told IANS.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh termed CM Reddy's remarks as "sycophancy".

Talking to IANS, Chugh said: "Sycophancy is now reaching its extreme peak."

Referring to the Gandhi family, he alleged that the Telangana CM made the remarks to appease his "corrupt, frustrated masters".

"There is a race to circumambulate and excel in praising a corrupt family. The highly corrupt Gandhi-Nehru family, whose policies led to policy paralysis in India and who are the killers of the Sikhs, is being compared to the RSS, whose devoted patriots dedicate their entire lives to the nation. This reflects sheer mental bankruptcy," the BJP MP remarked.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also launched a sharp attack on the Congress.

In his post on X, the BJP national spokesperson wrote:“Congress has now openly admitted that, for them, the fight is to get the 'Gandhi family' in power. The truth is out in the open. This has nothing to do with "Vote Chori", the Election Commission, the Constitution, or democracy. The Congress party's real objective is to bring the Gandhi-Vadra family back to power. For Congress, Parivarwad first, & Parivarwad only.”