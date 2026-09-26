Arundhati Box Office Records: Anushka Shetty Starrer Streaming Details Read On

Arundhati Movie: Released in 2009, this fantasy horror movie collected a massive Rs 70 crore at the box office and tasted huge success. We look back at this blockbuster film today

This movie created a massive sensation across India in 2009. People watched the original version without dubbing and felt completely terrified. The background music alone gives you goosebumps. Everyone thought this was just another female-centric movie before its release. The film changed all box office calculations after it hit the screens. The heroine acts as the main hero here. The makers shot this film on a Rs 13.5 crore budget in 2009, and it collected around Rs 70 crore back then.

The audience gave this movie full marks. Kodi Ramakrishna brilliantly directed the story written by Manav Mahapatra and Shyam Prasad Reddy. Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati' remains one of the biggest super hits in Telugu cinema. The entire film industry felt amazed after seeing Anushka's acting. The Arundhati movie shows us a complete fantasy world mixed with a horror story. The background score will keep you glued to your seat.

This film held the record for the highest-grossing female-centric movie in South India until 2015. It also stands as the only South Indian female-centric film watched by over 1.8 crore people. Arundhati set many such massive records. The movie won several Nandi and Filmfare awards and later got a Bengali remake. The heroine returns to her native town in the story. The evil spirit of Pasupathi wakes up from its long sleep after she arrives. Hundreds of challenges appear before the heroine in a single night. The one-line story shows how the heroine faces all these terrifying hurdles.

You can watch the Arundhati movie for free on YouTube. Kodi Ramakrishna directed this masterpiece. The makers created this film on a budget of just Rs 13.5 crore. Aachi Manorama, Sonu Sood, and Sayaji Shinde acted alongside Anushka in this movie. The Arundhati movie stunned fans with its grand making long before Baahubali released, and it holds a special place in the hearts of the audience even today.