Global Silence Lets Violent Crackdown By Pakistani Authorities In Pojk Become New Normal

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Sep 26 (IANS) The prolonged silence of the international community over the worsening situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has enabled Islamabad to regard the status quo as normal, a report has stated.

It noted that foreign governments should demand accountability from Pakistan and call for the restoration of communications, an independent probe into the killings of protesters, the removal of the terrorism designation against the civil society group Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), and full access for journalists and independent observers in the occupied territory.

“Since June, over 100 innocent residents of PoJK have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured in firing incidents by the Pakistani security forces. JAAC leaders stated that 20 of their supporters were shot during the march on July 27 towards Muzaffarabad and that at least 10 more were killed the following day in Rawalakot and Mirpur. International media checked and located footage from Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad showing crowds running away under fire, and witnesses spoke of Pakistani forces' snipers and light machine guns being placed along the route of the march,” a report in the 'European Times' detailed.

It noted that the so-called legislative elections in PoJK unfolded in a manner similar to the violent crackdown that preceded them.

“On 21 July, the Election Commission announced the schedule, dividing the voting process into three stages which were arranged around the period of unrest rather than following any logical electoral plan. Muzaffarabad had already been closed for two days when voting began on 2 August, and the city appeared as if it had already decided not to take part. Voting in seven constituencies in Poonch and Sudhnoti was postponed indefinitely, two Muzaffarabad seats were deferred, and the Commission arranged re-polling at 23 stations in Bagh,” the report in European Times mentioned.

“The PPP claimed that some polling staff in one of the Muzaffarabad constituencies had left their post and were found with official polling bags and ballot papers at the house of a PML-N supporter. Several such vote-rigging allegations and videos surfaced on social media, proving the elections were a sham,” it added.

Ironically, the information could not be independently verified -underscoring the very aim of the sweeping communications blackout imposed in PoJK by Pakistani authorities.

Internet watch dogs reported that the shutdown began on June 5, curbing telecommunications and leaving connectivity severely restricted in the region.

At the same time, the new rules under Pakistan's Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026 imposed further restrictions on foreign journalists, requiring prior approval and a 'No Objection Certificate' to report from areas outside Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, effectively preventing independent access to PoJK, European Times mentioned.