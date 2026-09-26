Mrbeast Visits Taj Mahal With Wife, Young Fan's Unexpected Gift Steals The Show (WATCH)

American YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, turned heads during a surprise-looking visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, where he arrived with his wife, Thea Booysen. As tourists recognised the global creator, crowds gathered around the couple, hoping to take pictures and catch a glimpse of him.

But amid the excitement, it was not the crowd or the iconic monument that created one of the most memorable moments of the visit. A young fan approached MrBeast carrying a handmade sketchbook that he had created for the YouTuber. He handed the book to MrBeast, who appeared delighted by the thoughtful gift. Another report identified the young admirer as Yuvan Gaurav and said MrBeast hugged him after receiving the hand-drawn sketches.

Watch the viral video here:

MrBeast came to India with his wife to see the Taj Mahal...But a young fan gave him something money can't buy. ❤️A handmade sketchbook, made with his own hands didn't just smile and move on. He hugged the boy, a small gesture becomes a memory you carry... twitter/wsE4jB1qSG

- Asif Iqbal (@AsifInsights) September 25, 2026

MrBeast and Thea explored the historic monument, taking in its intricate marble carvings and architecture while visitors gathered around them. Videos from the visit quickly circulated online, showing the YouTuber smiling, waving and interacting with fans during the outing.

The visit was also planned with filming in mind. According to India Today, MrBeast had obtained permission from the Archaeological Survey of India to film inside the Taj Mahal complex, where certain filming equipment requires prior approval. He is currently travelling across around 80 countries, although a detailed official itinerary for the trip has not been released.

Thea, who is also a content creator, accompanied him during the Agra visit. The couple married in July 2026, making their Taj Mahal outing one of their public appearances together following their wedding.

This is not MrBeast's first visit to India. He previously travelled to Mumbai in 2024 to promote his chocolate brand Feastables, alongside fellow YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. That appearance also drew large crowds and several Bollywood celebrities.

The Taj Mahal visit has now become another viral moment from MrBeast's India trip, but for one young fan, the highlight was getting a handmade sketchbook into the hands of one of the world's biggest YouTube creators.