Work To Begin On Rs 108 Crore 4-Lane ROB Between Guntur And Nambur Railway Stations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) The government on Saturday said the foundation stone for a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) between Guntur and Nambur railway stations has been laid at an estimated cost of Rs 108 crore.

In a key incentive to urban mobility and rail safety under the vision of“New Railways, New Andhra Pradesh,” the foundation stone was laid by Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, in the presence of Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar.

The 668-metre, four-lane ROB will replace Level Crossing (LC) Gate No 3, on the Guntur-Krishna Canal section of the Guntur-Nambur line.

Situated near the Inner Ring Road of Guntur City, the bridge connects Bus Stand Road directly with Gorantla Village. Requiring 2.9 acres of land, construction works are scheduled to commence shortly, said Railways Ministry.

Somanna said that Indian Railways accords top priority to passenger safety and operational efficiency.

He noted that eliminating level crossing gates through modern ROBs and RUBs is an essential step toward achieving zero accidents and punctuality.

The minister further stated that the Central Government is modernising rail infrastructure at an unprecedented pace across Andhra Pradesh, and this 4-lane bridge will save valuable commute time, reduce fuel wastage, prevent vehicle detentions, and foster regional socio-economic development.

Moreover, 74 railway stations in the state are being modified with modern world class amenities with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

Dr Pemmasani said the Centre remains firmly dedicated to the rapid expansion of Andhra Pradesh's transport infrastructure.

He highlighted that close synergy between Central and State departments is fast-tracking key road and rail projects in the Guntur region to deliver world-class connectivity and resolve long-standing traffic bottlenecks for local residents.

The project will help eliminate gate detentions and ensure seamless flow of city vehicular traffic, fuel savings, enhanced train punctuality, and upgraded urban safety.