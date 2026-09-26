Juhi Chawla Praises Safety At Mumbai's Ganpati Festivities: Thousands, Lakhs Of People, But Everyone Is Safe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Juhi Chawla praised the atmosphere and safety arrangements at Mumbai's Ganpati celebrations, where she further highlighted how thousands of devotees, including men and women, were able to participate in the festivities safely and peacefully.

Speaking about the celebrations, Juhi said she was struck by the respectful and joyful atmosphere surrounding the festival, with devotees coming together to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

“As you can see, what can I say, there is a very happy and respectful atmosphere here. So many people are going to worship Baba, with so much respect. I am surprised that, and a very good thing, there are women here, men too, and everyone is going safely,” she told IANS.

Juhi further said,“Everyone is going safely, and you can see, there are so many people, thousands, lakhs of people, but everyone is safe. And everyone is going with ease, with their happiness, to worship Baba. It is a very beautiful atmosphere,” she added.

“I think this is the pride of Mumbai, and thank you, Shaina, for inviting me here. Watching this on TV is one thing, but actually watching it in real life, fills the heart,” Juhi said.

The actress also spoke about the significance of Ganpati celebrations in Maharashtra and Gujarat, describing the festival as a special part of the region's cultural celebrations.

“I am saying the same thing, that, first of all, this festival is very important for Maharashtra, for Gujarat. Here, we celebrate this with a lot of love, and this is very special. What you are seeing here, maybe this doesn't happen anywhere else in the world. Where else in the world is such a festival celebrated?” she said.

Alongside praising the festivities, Juhi also used the occasion to make an appeal for greater environmental consciousness. She urged organisers of large Ganpati pandals to take the lead in adopting eco-friendly practices.

“And I say to the big pandals, the big Ganpatis, I say to them, please, when will you make an eco-friendly Ganpati? When will you? When you do, all the pandals will follow you. So please, first try to become eco-friendly,” she said.

Known for her work across Hindi cinema, Juhi Chawla has remained associated with many social and environmental causes over the years. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades.

–IANS

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