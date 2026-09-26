Troutman Amin, LLP Elevates Danielle Cuevas To Chief Operating Officercontinues Focus On Aggresive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, CA, Sept. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Troutman Amin, LLP announced today that it has elevated Danielle“Dani” Cuevas to Chief Operating Officer as the firm continues its aggressive growth trajectory for its non-legal holdings.

“Troutman Amin, LLP has grown every quarter since the firm was created and we need strong C-Suite leadership to help guide our operations moving forward.” Firm founder Puja J. Amin says.“We focused on promoting from within for this role and Dani was the obvious choice given her commitment, tenacity and incredible capabilities.”







Cuevas joined the firm in 2024 and has quickly risen through the ranks as a loyal and assertive manager who assures the Firm's various initiatives are pursued with vigor and tact.

“You can't run a successful business without people who know how to run a successful business.” Says firm partner Brittany Andrews.“Dani's background in supporting some of the top executives and lawyers in corporate America has proven incredibly transferrable as she helps us map out–and execute– our marketing and growth initiatives. Just couldn't do it without here.”

Cuevas' ability to wear multiple hats has proven critical to the success of the firm's multifaceted ambitions.

“Troutman Amin, LLP is more than just a law firm– it is a legal brand for those who value competence, hard work, and results over pretense of big law or the false promises of GenAi.” Firm partner Tori Guidry says.“Retaining the firm says something about you– it says you will buck cowardly groupthink and are on the right side of history before your peers. Winners love that. Dani assures the attorneys stay focused on what they do best– winning–while the firm's other functions are run perfectly. And she's been amazing at her job.”







Most notably, Dani served as showrunner for Law Conference of Champions IV, which was widely hailed as the greatest legal conference of 2026.

“Dani's abilities were really on display bringing LCOC IV to life.” Amin says.“That was an incredibly complex show with thousands of moving parts– Dani took command and absolutely nailed it. We literally couldn't do half the amazing things we do around here without her. We all just appreciate her so much.”

Moving forward firm partner Eric J. Troutman says he expects the firm's“Deserve to Win” brand will continue to drive revenue growth–and Cuevas will be a huge part of that success.

“The firm is more than just a premier law firm. It owns a hot apparel line, a well-read magazine and the best legal conference in the nation.” Troutman says.“All of these non-core offerings will drive revenue gains throughout 2027– and Dani is spearheading these non-legal initiative to assure we monetize the unique position the firm holds in the public's imagination, now and in the future. Translation: People love us! And Dani will help the firm cash in on that as our lawyers stay focused on being the best in the nation at what they do.“

For her part Cuevas was honored by the promotion and pledged to work even harder to be worthy of the executive level title.

“This is incredibly meaningful to me and I will put in as much work as necessary to assure success in this new role.” Cuevas says.“I love this firm, its culture, and its trajectory. Its an honor to even be a part of it– and simply humbling to be part of its leadership. I am grateful to the partnership for the trust they are placing in me– and I will not let them down.”

About Troutman Amin, LLP



Troutman Amin, LLP is nationally recognized complex litigation defense and privacy consulting law firm headquartered in Irvine, California. The firm has established a reputation as the country's leading powerhouse for Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and California Invasion of Privacy (CIPA) defense and compliance. The firm also owns the“Deserve to Win” brand including its suite of branded merchandise, digital and tangible assets, as well as the Law Conference of Champions.

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