EC Controversy: INDIA Bloc Likely To Hold Meeting On September 30

INDIA Bloc to Discuss EC Crisis

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Saturday said a meeting of the INDIA bloc is likely to be held at Constitution Club on September 30 to discuss the issues surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the Election Commission, while urging that the deliberations should include all Opposition parties, civil society members and concerned citizens.

Bhattacharya's remarks came amid the ongoing political row over the functioning of the Election Commission following a report by The Indian Express which said that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures related to the SIR exercise.

Addressing a press conference, Bhattacharya said, "We just learned that on the 30th, a meeting will likely take place at the Constitution Club. We urge that this not remain limited to the INDIA alliance alone, but include all Opposition parties, civil society members, concerned citizens, and public intellectuals-everyone-because our democracy and India's electoral system have never faced a crisis of this magnitude before."

"In the midst of such a major national crisis, we must all come together to find a path forward, and we will strive toward that," he added.

Demands for CEC's Removal

He said that the revelation regarding objections raised within the Election Commission had led to a question being raised across the country over the continuation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. "Ever since the revelation came out in The Indian Express, there has been only one question across the entire country: When is Gyanesh Kumar stepping down?" he said.

Concerns Over Suppression of Protests

Bhattacharya also referred to the citizens' protest held in New Delhi on Friday against the CEC and alleged that the manner in which the demonstration was handled was a "dangerous signal" for future peaceful democratic protests. "Yesterday in Delhi, a citizens' protest was held regarding this, and we received an overwhelming response. But the manner in which this protest was suppressed-how an attempt was made to completely delegitimize it-and the protest site, Jantar Mantar... yesterday, all of you must have felt that it is no longer a protest site; it has virtually turned into a police cantonment," he said.

"It seems Jantar Mantar is becoming an extension of Delhi Cantt. This is a very dangerous signal-not just for this specific movement, but for all future peaceful democratic protests in Delhi and across the nation," he added.

Call to Halt SIR Process

On the Election Commission controversy, the CPI(ML) leader demanded the removal of CEC, halting of the SIR process and restoration of voting rights of those allegedly excluded. "After this revelation, as long as Gyanesh Kumar ji remains in the position of Chief Election Commissioner, the Commission retains no credibility whatsoever," he said.

"Assembly elections are right around the corner-in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa. And naturally, the SIR process is also underway. Therefore, it is critically important that Gyanesh Kumar be immediately removed from his post, that the SIR process being carried out in this manner be halted, and that voting rights be restored to all those individuals from whom they were snatched away," he added.

Nationwide Protests by Opposition Parties

Bhattacharya said five Left parties have given a nationwide call for protests from September 26 to October 2 over the issue and demonstrations have started across the country.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Left parties, have intensified their criticism of the Election Commission, alleging concerns over electoral transparency and demanding accountability.

Congress workers have staged demonstrations across several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur on Friday against the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of the SIR exercise.

In Assam, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest rally from Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and an impartial review of decisions taken and alterations made to electoral rolls. The party said APCC president and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and several other leaders and workers were detained during the protest.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also accused the government of unleashing a "brutal crackdown" on protests, alleging that Congress leaders, workers, young citizens, students and social activists were detained across the country.

BJP, Election Commission Respond to Allegations

The BJP has rejected the Opposition's allegations, calling them attempts to divert attention from electoral defeats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has maintained that internal technical notes, written queries and suggestions are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has asserted that all final decisions related to the SIR exercise were taken unanimously and carried the approval of all three commissioners. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)