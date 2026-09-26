Maharashtra Declares Drought In 265 Talukas, Announces Relief Measures

Maharashtra Government Declares Drought, Announces Relief

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday declared 265 Talukas in the state as Drought affected and announce various Measures Implemented to provide relief to farmers. In an official notification the Maharashtra Government said, "Based on the shortfall in rainfall during the Kharif 2026 season and other drought criteria, Trigger-1 (First Alert) has been implemented in 265 talukas across the state, leading the state government to declare a drought in these talukas and decide to implement various measures and concessions. The Relief and Rehabilitation Department has issued a government resolution in this regard. In the drought situation, farmers, farm labourers, and toilers in the state are at the centre of our assistance efforts. All possible efforts will be made to provide them relief."

"In the drought-affected talukas, various concessions have been implemented, including exemptions in land revenue, restructuring of crop loans, moratorium on recovery of agriculture-related loans, exemptions in current electricity bills for agricultural pumps, and waivers on exam fees for school and college students. Additionally, measures such as relaxing the criteria for works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme to start the maximum number of works, providing water supply through tankers as needed, not disconnecting electricity connections for agricultural pumps in villages declared as scarcity areas, ensuring availability of food grains for farmers and farm laborers, and providing necessary fodder for livestock will also be undertaken," the Government added.

Opposition Slams Government's Measures as Insufficient

Despite these measures the opposition parties have mounted a criticism of the Devendra Fadnavis government saying that more compensation is required for affected farmers.

Congress Demands Direct Financial Aid

Maharashtra State Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal said,“Considering the extent of the drought and the farmers' financial situation, there is now a greater need for direct and substantial financial assistance rather than mere concessions. Farmers should be provided with ₹1 lakh per hectare in aid, crop loan waivers, and special financial support for the Rabi season. Adequate fodder and animal feed should be made available to save livestock...Declaring a drought does not end the government's responsibility. In this time of crisis, the true measure of the government's sensitivity lies not in announcements, but in ensuring that actual aid reaches the hands of the farmers."

NCP Calls Measures 'Hollow'

NCP leader Rohit Pawar described the measures announced by the government as being dry and accused it of being 3 weeks late on its efforts. "On one hand, the Chief Minister says this is a drought more severe than the 1972 famine, and on the other hand, when it comes to relief measures, they announce utterly hollow ones... Farmers will get farm tax waived and students will get exam fee waivers-farm tax is just 200 rupees, exam fee is 500-1000 rupees... If you are sensitive, Chief Minister sir, don't waive exam fees-waive educational fees; don't waive farm tax-waive crop loans; give farmers 50,000 rupees per hectare and farm labourers 25,000 rupees in aid. If these things don't happen, we'll have to say the Chief Minister's tour was just show-off, or that the Chief Minister simply doesn't understand the farmers' plight" he said.

UBT Sena Says 'Paper' Declaration Not Enough

UBT Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray who toured Marahtwada said that declaring drought on paper was not enough and real relief must reach the farmer. "How much longer will people have to endure the scorching agony of drought? Declaring 75% drought in the state just on paper won't suffice... Visited Boramani in Solapur district and learned about the woes of the farmer brethren. Major crops like soybean and pigeon pea have literally withered away. Seeing the crop at hand dying due to lack of water, farmers are breaking down. In this difficult situation, we stand with the provider of food," he said.

Government Reassures Support for Farmers

Deputy CM Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Saturday visited various drought affected farmers in Sonkhed in Loha taluka and inspected the damage done to the crops, she said the state would not abandon the farmers. "We will not abandon farmers; we will stand firmly with them in times of crisis! Visited the farm of farmer Shri. Sandeep Ramrao Jaybhaiye at Barul Phata, Sonkhed in Loha taluka, inspected the damage to the soybean crop, and engaged in conversation with him to understand the situation. In this time of crisis, we will not abandon farmers to the winds. Instructions were given to the administration to take immediate action to ensure that affected farmers receive the necessary assistance and reassurance. We stand firmly behind the farmer," she said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also issued instructions to initiate water conservation works, as well as to plan for drinking water and livestock water needs. The government said that assistance for crop losses of drought-affected farmers will be announced through a separate government resolution after completing the prescribed procedures. The state government said that its effort is to ensure farmers, farm labourers, and rural families receive the necessary assistance in a timely manner. (ANI)

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