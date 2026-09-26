KPSC Recruitment Scam: Court Denies Bail To IAS Officer GK Gangwar

A Bengaluru court rejected the bail plea of suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, accused in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officer recruitment scam. Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Nirmala Devi S on Friday observed that the prosecution has placed prima facie material showing a money trail and contact between Gangwar (Accused No. 5) and Basavaraj Kannale (Accused No. 6).

The court said the investigation is still pending and there is a risk of destruction of evidence and influencing witnesses.

Details of the Recruitment Scam

The case relates to alleged irregularities in recruitment for 400 Veterinary Officer posts. It is alleged that question papers were leaked, OMR sheets were tampered with, and candidates were charged Rs 70-80 lakh. Relatives of KPSC officials allegedly secured unusually high marks.

Gangwar, former Controller of Examinations, is booked under BNS Section 318 (3) and the Karnataka Public Examinations Act, 2023.

Prosecution's Case

Prosecutor Bhagyalakshmi K L argued that Kannale collected money through Om Lakshmi Souharda Cooperative Society and used it to buy Rs 54 lakh gold jewellery from Bhima Jewellers, allegedly gifted by Gangwar. CID also claims Kannale paid Rs 11 lakh for air tickets of Gangwar and destroyed a Xiaomi tablet used in the crime.

Defence Argument

Defence cited medical grounds, stating 41-year-old Gangwar is a testicular cancer survivor undergoing chemotherapy with spinal degeneration. The court rejected the plea.

Two days ago, Kannale's bail was also rejected.

CM Responds to KPSC Recruitment Issue

Earlier on Thursday, responding to queries on the KPSC recruitment issue, the Chief Minister DK Shivkumar maintained that any decision taken will strictly adhere to the legal framework following deliberations with senior leaders. "Regarding the KPSC issue, senior leaders like Ugrappa, PGR Sindhia, BL Shankar, VR Sudarshan, and about 20 others have expressed their views; we will make a decision within the legal framework. I have also noted the remarks made by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy," he stated.

Emphasising the government's commitment to protecting the interests of job aspirants, Shivakumar stressed the need for transparency in competitive examinations. (ANI)

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