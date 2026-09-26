Monkey Walks Into Ranchi Liquor Shop, Drinks Alcohol And Falls Asleep Video Goes Viral

A female monkey in Jharkhand's Ranchi apparently had a rather unusual pit stop after walking into a liquor shop, helping herself to a bottle and then falling asleep inside the premises. The bizarre incident was reported from Block Chowk in Ormanjhi, where the monkey suddenly entered a liquor shop and began wandering around inside.

Before taking what looked like a very long nap, the monkey even drank a little liquor from a bottle that was kept at the shop.

The shop owners quickly ran into a problem they hadn't planned for when an unexpected visitor showed up. As word got out about the monkey, a rescue team showed up and tried to bring her out of the liquor store safely.

रांची: ठेके में घुसा नया VIP कस्टमर! दारु पीकर बंदर हुआ 'फुल टाइट', बीयर की पेटियों पर बेसुध सोने का वीडियो वायरल

> रांची के ओरमांझी ब्लॉक चौक के पास एक हैरान कर देने वाली घटना घाटी

> दरअसल रांची के ओरमांझी ब्लॉक चौक के पास वाले दारू दुकान में एक बन्दर घूंस गया

> बन्दर अंदर घुस कर शराब की एक पूरी बोतल भी गटक गया

> जब बन्दर को शराब का नशा आया तो बन्दर दारू दुकान के एक कोने में ही सो गया

> बन्दर को देखने पर लोगों अंदाजा लगाया की बंदरिया प्रेग्नेंट है

> उछाल खुद के दौरान बंदरिया ने एक व्यक्ति को घायल भी कर दिया

> शराब दुकान वाले ने बंदरिया को बिना नुकसान पहुंचाए उसे शांति से सोने दिया

> हालांकि अब इस बंदरिया को रेस्कू कर लिया गया है

- Arun Shivhare (@ArunShivhare100) September 26, 2026

People who saw what happened thought it was funny that the monkey seemed to think the booze store was an odd place to get a drink and call it a day.

The bizarre episode quickly caught the attention of people in the area, who were amused by the monkey's unexpected visit and apparent decision to turn the liquor shop into a resting spot.

The incident has since become a quirky talking point among locals, with the unusual combination of a monkey, a liquor bottle and an unexpected nap making for an amusing scene.