MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) WatchMatic Introduces the Titan Watch Winder Safe for Watch Collectors The Titan Vault 40 combines secure watch storage, independent automatic winding and configurable interior storage for larger automatic watch collections.

September 26, 2026 3:12 AM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2026) - WatchMatic, a luxury watch safe specialist operated by Watch Matic LLC, has introduced the Titan Vault 40, a watch winder safe developed for collectors seeking to combine secure storage, automatic winding and organized storage within a single cabinet.







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The Titan Watch Winder Safe is configured with 40 individually controlled winding positions for automatic watches, along with additional drawers for watches, jewelry and personal accessories. The configuration is intended for larger collections that may otherwise require separate safes, watch winders and storage systems.

As private watch collections increase in size, storage requirements can extend beyond conventional watch boxes or standalone winders. Collectors may need to manage physical security, different winding requirements, organization and access within the same storage environment.

The Titan Vault 40 incorporates individual winding controls that allow rotation direction and Turns Per Day settings to be adjusted according to different automatic watches. The system supports clockwise, counterclockwise and bidirectional rotation, with settings ranging from 650 to 2,200 TPD. Japanese Mabuchi motors are used in the integrated winding modules.

Security features include biometric fingerprint access, digital passcode entry and manual key access. The cabinet also incorporates reinforced steel construction, floor anchoring capability, interior lighting and an LCD touchscreen control system.

The standard Titan Vault 40 measures approximately 170 x 70 x 60 centimeters and weighs approximately 420 kilograms.

Configurable Storage for Different Collections

The Titan series forms part of WatchMatic's range of luxury watch winder safes, which integrate automatic winding with secure watch storage.

Interior configurations can be adapted around different collection sizes and storage requirements. Available options include different exterior finishes, interior materials, winding capacities and drawer configurations for watches, jewelry and other personal items.

The Titan range is available in multiple capacity configurations, allowing collectors to select a cabinet based on the number of watches to be stored and wound.

For projects requiring additional protection specifications, optional certification configurations including EN 15659 LFS 60 P fire protection and EN 1143-1 Grade III security are available upon request. These options are separate from the standard specification and are intended for installations with additional security or fire-protection requirements.

Combining Automatic Winding With Secure Storage

Automatic mechanical watches use movement to wind their mainsprings. For collectors who rotate between multiple watches, winding systems can help maintain selected watches while they remain in storage.

Within the Titan Vault 40, each winding position can be controlled independently. This allows watches with different winding specifications to be stored within the same cabinet while operating with separate TPD and rotation settings.

Additional drawer space provides organized storage for watches that are not placed on winding modules, as well as jewelry and other accessories.

The integrated configuration allows winding, secure storage and organization to be managed within a single cabinet rather than through separate pieces of equipment.

International Availability

The Titan Vault 40 is available to customers in international markets through WatchMatic's global delivery network.

WatchMatic offers complimentary worldwide shipping, with applicable taxes and import duties included where specified for eligible destinations. Larger watch safes are transported through specialized logistics arrangements because of their size and weight, with white-glove delivery available for selected destinations and configurations.

The Titan Vault 40 is covered by a 10-year warranty. Customers can also request different capacities, finishes and interior configurations based on their collection and installation requirements.

About WatchMatic

WatchMatic is a luxury watch safe specialist operated by Watch Matic LLC in Wyoming, United States. The company develops watch safes, automatic watch winders, and configurable secure storage solutions for private collectors worldwide. Its product range includes watch winder safes and bespoke storage configurations designed for collections of different sizes.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA