All 50 Bangkok Districts Declared Disaster Zones As Flooding Worsens

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (NNN) -- All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared disaster zones by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) as persistent heavy rain causes flooding, traffic disruptions and disruption to daily life in Thailand's capital.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the declaration had been expanded from the three districts previously designated as disaster-affected areas to cover all 50 districts, enabling government agencies, organisations and relevant local administrative bodies to carry out their duties swiftly and systematically.

"The expansion of the declaration follows ongoing heavy rainfall that has resulted in flooding, traffic congestion and disruptions to the daily lives of Bangkok residents.

"Posing potential risks to life, safety and public and state property, the expanded declaration covering all 50 districts is deemed necessary for effective disaster management and timely response operations," he said in a statement today.

Chadchart also urged the public to stay home unless travel is necessary, as several major roads are heavily flooded.

He assured residents that all personnel were working at full capacity to drain the water and restore normal conditions as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Lieutenant General Adul Boonthamcharoen said military units nationwide had been ordered to mobilise their full capabilities to assist residents affected by heavy rain and flooding.

"Currently, more than 10,000 personnel are operating around the clock in several critical areas nationwide, supported by more than 1,000 trucks and specialised vehicles to assist local residents and regional agencies," he said in a statement.

Adul stressed that all units must closely monitor the situation, enter affected areas and provide assistance to the public as swiftly as possible, reaffirming that the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces were ready to support the government in all aspects as requested.

"During critical times, assistance must be timely; once the waters recede, we must help people get back on their feet as quickly as possible," he said.

Persistent rain since Friday morning has caused flooding in Bangkok and 20 other provinces, including Nakhon Ratchasima, Chanthaburi, Phetchabun, Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Buri Ram, Surin, Sing Buri, Samut Prakan, Nakhon Sawan, Phichit, Rayong, Ang Thong, Chai Nat, Uthai Thani, Prachin Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Sa Kaeo, Phitsanulok, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Phanom.

Thai media reported that panic buying had begun in some neighbourhoods as residents stocked up on essential supplies amid concerns that the flooding could worsen.

As of noon today, no casualties had been reported in Bangkok, although some e-hailing services had stopped accepting bookings due to road closures, while some shops remained closed.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, until Sept 27, with warnings of possible flash floods and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

--NNN