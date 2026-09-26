17 Killed In DR Congo Plane Crash

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KIGALI, (Rwanda) Sept 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Seventeen people, including two army generals, were killed in Friday's plane crash in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said Saturday,

The accident occurred in Kenge, the capital of Kwango province, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“Contrary to the initial toll of 13 deaths, we discovered 16 bodies of adults and the body of a baby, bringing the total to 17,” Remy Saki, vice-governor of Kwango, told reporters in Kenge.

According to Saki, the small aircraft operated by Tracep left Kikwit airport at 1.50 pm bound for Kinshasa when it crashed at around 2.05 pm local time and caught fire.

He explained that the toll was revised upward after the fire on the aircraft wreckage was brought under control.

Two army generals travelling on an official mission were among the victims: Lt. Gen. Joseph Mutombo, first president of the High Military Court, and Lt. Gen. Lucien-Rene Likulia, the military's auditor general, the army said in a statement.

In a post on US social media company X, the president's office said President Felix Tshisekedi instructed competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the exact circumstances and causes of the accident.

The president extended“his most heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to all the security forces.”

--NNN-ANADOLU