Asian Games: 11-Year-Old Japanese Kurihara Wins Puzzle Gold In Esports

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NAGOYA, Sept 26 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japan's 11-year-old Yuki Kurihara, the youngest member of the national delegation, won the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games puzzle final on Saturday, earning the country's first esports gold medal at the continental competition, Kyodo News reported.

After defeating Thailand's Tanarak Wongkitikun in the semifinals, Kurihara beat South Korea's Kang Dong Shin 10-2 in the Puyo Puyo Champions in Tokoname, Aichi Prefecture.

"I'm very pleased that I was able to win," Kurihara, a fifth grader, said at a news conference.

"I was very happy about winning because there were many spectators supporting me and cheering. It was a really nice atmosphere."

Esports became the Asian Games' medal event at the previous edition in Hangzhou, China.

Kurihara began playing the puzzle game at age 6, when he received "Puyo Puyo Tetris 2" for Christmas.

Several years later, he entered tournaments and won an official tournament organised by the game's publisher that drew adult players from Japan and abroad.

In April, Kurihara became the first elementary school student to obtain a professional licence recognised by the Japan Esports Union.

He said Puyo Puyo appeals because people can enjoy it regardless of age. "I aim to become the youngest medallist in esports history," he said before the games.

--NNN-KYODO