John Bennett Crashes Out On Opening Lap Of Formula 2 Feature Race
A crash occurred on the opening lap of the Formula 2 feature race at the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Trident driver John Bennett's car hit the barriers, forcing the British driver to retire from the race. His car was subsequently removed from the track.
The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is being held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26, marking the 10th anniversary of Formula 1 racing in Azerbaijan. The Formula 2 races are part of the support programme for the Grand Prix weekend.
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 26.
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