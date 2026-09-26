John Bennett Crashes Into Barriers On Opening Lap Of Formula 2 Race
Trident driver John Bennett crashed out on the opening lap of the Formula 2 feature race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The British driver's car hit the barriers, forcing him to retire from the race. His car was subsequently removed from the track.
The Formula 2 races are part of the support programme at the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is being held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26.
The event marks the 10th anniversary of Formula 1 racing in Azerbaijan, with the main Formula 1 race scheduled for September 26.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment