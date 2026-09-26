US Military Aid Package For Ukraine To Exclude Patriot Missiles

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The administration of US President Donald Trump has decided not to include missiles for Patriot air defense systems in a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration has committed to allocating the $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine by the end of the current fiscal year on September 30. The package is expected to reach Kyiv by October 2029 and will include weapons and spare parts for armored vehicles.

One of the sources said the package would not include Patriot missiles.

The US war with Iran and the war in Ukraine have depleted global stocks of Patriot missiles, and Kyiv has repeatedly called for more of them to be supplied.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously announced that Ukraine had agreed on the delivery of a package of missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

The PAC-3 is an extremely sophisticated hit-to-kill interceptor. It is expensive, technologically demanding and produced in limited quantities. Defense News has reported that a replacement PAC-3 can take up to two years to build, while the cost is measured in millions of dollars per missile.