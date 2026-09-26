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Documents Signed On Sidelines Of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum Exchanged

Documents Signed On Sidelines Of Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum Exchanged


2026-09-26 06:05:56
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A ceremony for the exchange of documents signed on the margins of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum was held on September 26 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

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