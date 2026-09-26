Azerbaijan, Russia Review Trade And Economic Cooperation
Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.
According to Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, particularly in trade and economic cooperation.
The meeting focused on cooperation in the industrial, energy, transport and logistics sectors.
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