Ilsky Oil Refinery Catches Fire In Russia's Krasnodar Krai Following Attack Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is indicated by an OSINT analysis by Astra.

According to local residents, the attack began around midnight. They confirmed that explosions were heard and that air defense systems were operating, and also reported that a fire had broken out at the refinery.

At the same time, reports of an air raid alert appeared only two hours later, according to the post.

An analysis by Astra of footage recorded by eyewitnesses showed that the fire broke out at the O.A. Shamar Ilsky Oil Refinery in the settlement of Ilsky in Seversky District, about 50 kilometers from Krasnodar.

General Staff reports hits at three Russian enterprises involved in missile production

The refinery has a production capacity of approximately 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year, with six primary refining units. The Ilsky refinery is one of the leading oil-processing facilities in southern Russia, and its products are used, among other purposes, to supply Russian forces. Crude oil is supplied through the pipeline system of Transneft.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that 645 drones had allegedly been shot down over Russian regions overnight into Saturday.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 25, a facility in Ulyanovsk, Russia, involved in the production of guided aerial missiles was hit, along with two facilities in Russia's Tula and Voronezh regions that produce rocket fuel.

Photo: Exilenova+