Perm Oil Refinery Halts Operations After Drone Attack Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this, citing two industry sources.

The report noted that Lukoil, which owns the Perm refinery, did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The refinery, located 1,460 kilometers northeast of Moscow, processed approximately 12.6 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024, equivalent to 252,000 barrels per day. The refinery produced 2 million tonnes of gasoline, 5.3 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 200,000 tonnes of fuel oil, and 700,000 tonnes of petroleum coke.

Ilsky Oil Refinery catches fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai following attack – media

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Defense Forces had struck the oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk, as well as a defense-industry facility in Ulyanovsk.

Illustrative photo from com