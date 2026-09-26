Enemy Drone Crash Sparks Office Building Fire And Damages Warehouse In Kyiv, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A fire broke out in an office building in the Solomyanskyi District after a UAV crashed,” the statement reads.

It was also reported that a warehouse in Kyiv's Obolon district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on September 26.

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later noted, one person was injured in Kyiv's Obolon district as a result of a Russian drone crash.

attack on Kyiv region: Damage reported in three districts, two people injure

“In the Obolon district, one person was injured when a UAV crashed into a non-residential building. Medical personnel provided assistance on the scene,” Klitschko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in a residential building n the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, where a fire broke out after a Russian drone crashed.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, illustrative