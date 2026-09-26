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Enemy Drone Crash Sparks Office Building Fire And Damages Warehouse In Kyiv, Injuring One Person

Enemy Drone Crash Sparks Office Building Fire And Damages Warehouse In Kyiv, Injuring One Person


2026-09-26 06:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A fire broke out in an office building in the Solomyanskyi District after a UAV crashed,” the statement reads.

It was also reported that a warehouse in Kyiv's Obolon district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on September 26.

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later noted, one person was injured in Kyiv's Obolon district as a result of a Russian drone crash.

Read also: Drone attack on Kyiv region: Damage reported in three districts, two people injure

“In the Obolon district, one person was injured when a UAV crashed into a non-residential building. Medical personnel provided assistance on the scene,” Klitschko said.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in a residential building n the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, where a fire broke out after a Russian drone crashed.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, illustrative

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