Enemy Drone Crash Sparks Office Building Fire And Damages Warehouse In Kyiv, Injuring One Person
“A fire broke out in an office building in the Solomyanskyi District after a UAV crashed,” the statement reads.
It was also reported that a warehouse in Kyiv's Obolon district was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on September 26.
As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later noted, one person was injured in Kyiv's Obolon district as a result of a Russian drone crash.Read also: Drone attack on Kyiv region: Damage reported in three districts, two people injure
“In the Obolon district, one person was injured when a UAV crashed into a non-residential building. Medical personnel provided assistance on the scene,” Klitschko said.
As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in a residential building n the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, where a fire broke out after a Russian drone crashed.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, illustrative
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