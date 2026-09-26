MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard“Azov” reported this on Telegram.

“Ukrainian defense forces continue to control Dobropillia, despite false reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense,” the statement reads.

“Azov” noted that the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation had planned to encircle Dobropillia this fall, but this“remains only in plans and in the false reports of Russian commanders.”

Dobropillia remains under the control of the Defense Forces, and Russian assault groups are quickly identified and eliminated on the outskirts of the city as they attempt to infiltrate the space between defensive positions.

“Azov” also published a video detailing the actual situation in the city, the ratio of casualties, and Russian tactics.

Military officials urged the public to trust official statements from the Ukrainian Defense Forces and not to spread Russian disinformation.

thwarts Russian attempt to reach logistics routes near Druzhkivk

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the National Guard“Azov” conducted a sweep against Russian troops that had been amassing throughout the summer and thwarted the enemy's attempt to gain access to logistics routes for the rapid encirclement of Druzhkivka and an offensive in the direction of Dobropillia.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine