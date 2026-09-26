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Russian Forces Strike Darnytsia Pharmaceutical Plant In Kyiv Again

Russian Forces Strike Darnytsia Pharmaceutical Plant In Kyiv Again


2026-09-26 06:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The company's press service reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“This morning, the Russians once again struck our Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant. The most important thing is that no one was injured,” the statement reads.

The company is asking Ukrainians not to share photos or videos from the site of the strike so that the enemy cannot assess the results of the attack.

Read also: Enemy drone crash sparks office building fire and damages warehouse in Kyiv, injuring one person

As previously reported, on September 23, the plant of the pharmaceutical manufacturer“Darnytsia came under enemy fire in Kyiv.

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