Russian Attack On Highway In Odesa Region Injures Three People And Damages Trucks
"The enemy attacked a highway in the Odesa region. Three trucks were damaged, one of which caught fire. Three people were injured," he said.
Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing.Read also: Russian forces strike Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant in Kyiv again
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 26, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. In the southern part of the region, the facades and windows of more than 10 private homes and apartment buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and a company building were damaged. Additionally, over the past 24 hours, one specialist was killed and another was wounded as a result of a hostile drone strike on a vehicle carrying power utility workers in the Odesa region.
Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration
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