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Russian Attack On Highway In Odesa Region Injures Three People And Damages Trucks

Russian Attack On Highway In Odesa Region Injures Three People And Damages Trucks


2026-09-26 06:05:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked a highway in the Odesa region. Three trucks were damaged, one of which caught fire. Three people were injured," he said.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing.

Read also: Russian forces strike Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant in Kyiv again

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 26, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. In the southern part of the region, the facades and windows of more than 10 private homes and apartment buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and a company building were damaged. Additionally, over the past 24 hours, one specialist was killed and another was wounded as a result of a hostile drone strike on a vehicle carrying power utility workers in the Odesa region.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

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