Russian Attack On Highway In Odesa Region Injures Three People And Damages Trucks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked a highway in the Odesa region. Three trucks were damaged, one of which caught fire. Three people were injured," he said.

Cleanup efforts following the attack are ongoing.

Russian forces strike Darnytsia pharmaceutical plant inagain

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 26, Russian troops carried out a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in the Odesa region. In the southern part of the region, the facades and windows of more than 10 private homes and apartment buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and a company building were damaged. Additionally, over the past 24 hours, one specialist was killed and another was wounded as a result of a hostile drone strike on a vehicle carrying power utility workers in the Odesa region.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration