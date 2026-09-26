36 Jordanian Industrial Firms Participate In 2 Food Exhibitions In Saudi Arabia: JEA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) –36 local companies specializing in the food industry will begin on Sunday their participation in the Saudi Food Show and the Saudi Food Manufacturing (2026), held concurrently in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

According to the Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), which is organizing the Jordanian pavilion, the participating firms represent a "diverse range" of sectors, including Oriental sweets, chocolate, baked goods, dairy products, confectioneries and soft beverages.

Other participating companies specialize in food ingredients and raw materials, packaging, and industrial machinery and equipment.

In its statement issued on Saturday, the JEA noted that the two exhibitions, which feature participation from Jordan and 14 other Arab nations, bring together 1,000 exhibitors from 95 countries, 100,000 food products, and 25,000 food industry professionals.

The event serves as an "integrated" platform linking food production, processing, supply, trade, and market demand.

Senator Ahmad Khodari, JEA Chairman, affirmed the Saudi market is a "key strategic" market for Jordanian exports, benefiting from the "strong" economic ties between the two brotherly nations, geographical proximity, and the complementarity between the Jordanian and Saudi private sectors.

He stated that Jordan's participation in the exhibition for the third consecutive year reflects the association's "unwavering commitment" to supporting exporters and promoting national products in priority markets.

He noted that Saudi Arabia represents "not only a massive consumer market but also a vital gateway to other Gulf and regional markets." He added that the growth of Jordanian exports to Saudi Arabia underscores the "significant" available opportunities for the private sector, requiring intensified efforts to boost exports and diversify products for this market, particularly in food industries, agricultural crops, and value-added goods.

As for its goals, he said this participation aligns with the association's strategy of leveraging specialized international exhibitions as direct platforms to connect Jordanian companies with importers, distributors, retail chains, and food sector stakeholders, which would transform promotional opportunities into tangible commercial deals and partnerships.

He highlighted that the event offers a chance for Jordanian companies to engage "directly" with importers, distributors, and buyers in the Saudi market, aimed to gain firsthand insight into their needs, consumption trends, and available opportunities.

He added that the event also serves as a practical tool for market entry, aimed to reach new buyers, and build business relationships that can evolve into "sustainable" contracts and export opportunities.

He pointed out that Jordan's food industry possesses "immense" growth potential in the Saudi market, driven by product diversity and "competitiveness," urging participating companies to capitalize on the exhibition to strengthen their brands and cultivate "long-term" relations with Saudi importers and businesses.

Jordanian products enjoy a "strong presence" in the Saudi market, spanning diverse sectors, including food industries, agricultural produce, dates, desserts, baked goods, and dairy products, which would provide a "solid" foundation for continued growth and increased exports, he pointed out.

//Petra// AG