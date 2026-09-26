Wallpedo Introduces Patented Wire-Fishing Tool Designed By An Electrician

MENAFN - GetNews)""Wallpedo was developed as a practical wire-fishing option for electricians who need a compact, durable tool for navigating insulated and uninsulated wall cavities." Image description: Wallpedo wire-fishing tool and carrying case. The image shows the stainless-steel Wallpedo tool, abrasion-resistant Kevlar line and accessories organized inside the compact protective case."Compact, U.S.-made Wallpedo uses a movable internal weight, magnetic tip and abrasion-resistant Kevlar line to help electricians fish wire through insulated and uninsulated walls.

PORTLAND, Ore. - September 26, 2026 - Wallpedo has introduced a patented wire-fishing tool developed by an electrician to give electrical professionals a compact, durable option for fishing wire through insulated and uninsulated walls. The torpedo-shaped tool combines a movable internal weight system that works like a pile driver, with a magnetic tip, allowing the tool to navigate easily down the interior of the wall.

Designed with portability and jobsite use in mind, Wallpedo is made in the United States from aerospace-grade stainless steel. Its internal weight system is designed to create a controlled driving force within the tool's compact body, while the magnetic tip assists with positioning and retrieval during wire-fishing applications.

Wallpedo is supplied with abrasion-resistant Kevlar string rated to pull up to 200 pounds of force. The combination of the stainless-steel body, magnetic tip and high-strength line is intended to provide electricians with a rugged system that can be carried easily and used in a range of residential and commercial wire fishing jobs.

The product was developed as a practical alternative for electricians who may otherwise rely on traditional fish tapes, fish sticks or magnetic wire-pulling methods. Wallpedo is designed to add a more convenient and portable option for situations where navigating a wall cavity can be difficult or time-consuming.

The launch reflects Wallpedo's focus on trade-driven product development: tools created around the realities of electrical work, including portability, durability and efficiency on the jobsite. Its compact case keeps the Wallpedo tool and line together for storage and transport.

About Wallpedo

Wallpedo is a U.S.-made electrical tool brand focused on practical solutions for professional wire fishing. Designed by an electrician, the patented Wallpedo tool features a torpedo-style aerospace-grade stainless-steel body, a movable internal weight system, a magnetic tip and abrasion-resistant Kevlar line. The company's product-development approach centers on durable, compact tools designed for real-world electrical work. More information is available at Wallpedo.