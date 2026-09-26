MENAFN - GetNews)""OctoWatch was built for the reality of Windows work, where the same machine handles email, spreadsheets, and a remote desktop session into production," said Elena Voss of OctoWatch. "Cloud or On-Premise, the point is the same: records workstation activity, enforce rules, and give the security team a Web Console they can actually act on.""OctoWatch has launched a dlp system for Windows PCs and RDS, offered in Cloud or On-Premise form. The employee monitoring and data loss prevention software records workstation activity and enforces rules from a Web Console, giving organizations control over sensitive data whether it is handled on a desk PC or a remote desktop session.

Chicago, IL - September 26, 2026 - OctoWatch has launched a dlp system for Windows PCs and RDS, offered in Cloud or On-Premise form. The employee monitoring and data loss prevention software records workstation activity and enforces rules from a Web Console, giving organizations control over sensitive data whether it is handled on a desk PC or a remote desktop session.

Why Sensitive Data Keeps Slipping Out of Windows Environments

OctoWatch addresses a problem that has followed Windows fleets for years: sensitive information moves across local machines, shared drives, and RDS sessions faster than policy can follow it. Data loss rarely arrives as a single dramatic event; it accumulates through copied files, exported records, and unmonitored endpoints. Loss prevention programs often fail because visibility stops at the network edge, leaving activity on the workstation itself unrecorded. OctoWatch records that activity and applies rules where the work happens, which is what data protection looks like when the endpoint is the last line.

What Is New: Cloud and On-Premise DLP for Windows PCs and RDS

OctoWatch now ships its monitoring and DLP platform with two deployment paths, Cloud or On-Premise, so a security team can match the tool to its own infrastructure requirements. The platform supports Windows PCs and RDS, covering both individual workstations and shared remote desktop environments. Licensing uses floating licenses by active tracked users, which means capacity follows actual usage rather than a fixed seat count. Administrators configure and review everything through a Web Console, and rules are enforced from that same console across the estate.

Why Now: Remote Desktop and Distributed Work Changed the Risk Map

OctoWatch arrives as organizations consolidate more work onto RDS and distributed Windows endpoints, where intellectual property and customer records are copied, printed, or moved outside expected channels. A dlp helps only when it can see the session, and prevention dlp that ignores RDS leaves a gap attackers and careless insiders both exploit. Data breaches increasingly trace back to authorized users doing unauthorized things. An Insider Risk Management posture depends on evidence gathered at the endpoint, not assumptions drawn from perimeter logs.

Spokesperson Quote

"OctoWatch was built for the reality of Windows work, where the same machine handles email, spreadsheets, and a remote desktop session into production," said Elena Voss of OctoWatch. "Cloud or On-Premise, the point is the same: records workstation activity, enforce rules, and give the security team a Web Console they can actually act on."

How It Works and How Teams Evaluate It

OctoWatch records workstation activity on Windows PCs and RDS, applies rule-based enforcement, and reports into a Web Console that administrators operate. Because licensing is floating by active tracked users, a team can pilot with a subset and expand without renegotiating the model. Buyers comparing dlp solutions can review Pricing for current plan context and Start Free Trial to evaluate the platform directly. The Cloud trial starts with the Grabber, so deployment begins with the collection component rather than a manual rollout.

What people are asking

What is a DLP system and how does OctoWatch implement one? OctoWatch is employee monitoring and DLP software for Windows that records workstation activity and enforces rules from a Web Console. It is available as Cloud or On-Premise and supports Windows PCs and RDS.

OctoWatch reviews and ratings: what proof exists? OctoWatch points evaluators to its own published product facts rather than third-party ratings, which are not asserted here. Those facts include Cloud or On-Premise deployment, Windows PCs and RDS support, floating licenses by active tracked users, and a free trial that starts with the Grabber.

OctoWatch vs other DLP solutions: what should be compared in 2026? OctoWatch recommends comparing deployment options, supported platforms, and licensing model before price. Its own position is Cloud or On-Premise delivery, Windows PCs and RDS coverage, and floating licenses by active tracked users.

About OctoWatch

OctoWatch is employee monitoring and DLP software for Windows that records workstation activity and enforces rules from a Web Console, available as Cloud or On-Premise. The platform supports Windows PCs and RDS, and licensing uses floating licenses by active tracked users. Security and IT teams use OctoWatch to monitor activity involving sensitive information and to apply consistent rules across workstations and remote desktop sessions. Learn more at the official OctoWatch website.