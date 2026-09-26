Adult ADHD Diagnoses Are Rising Across Australia As More Adults Seek Assessment And Support

MENAFN - GetNews) Adult ADHD is gaining greater attention across Australia, as more people seek answers about focus, organisation, and everyday mental health challenges.

Rozelle, NSW - September 26, 2026 - Adult ADHD is receiving unprecedented attention across Australia, as growing numbers of people seek professional help for difficulties with attention, organisation, impulsivity, and day-to-day functioning.

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Recent Australian research has highlighted a sharp rise in ADHD medication use among adults, with substantial differences in prescribing rates between different parts of the country.

Analysis from University of New South Wales researchers found that the proportion of Australian adults receiving ADHD medication increased more than sixfold between 2017 and 2025.

Australian ADHD guidelines say there is still limited local data on how common ADHD is in adults. However, international research suggests that around 2 to 6 percent of adults may have ADHD. The guidelines also say that diagnosis should be based on a full clinical assessment, rather than on a few symptoms alone.

Dr. Azadeh Azadi, Psychiatrist at Analysis from Sydney Inner West Psychiatry, says increasing awareness is encouraging more adults to reflect on longstanding difficulties that may previously have been overlooked.

"Greater public awareness of ADHD has helped many adults recognise patterns that may have affected them since childhood, including difficulties with concentration, organisation, time management, impulsivity, and emotional regulation. However, recognising symptoms is only one part of the picture. A careful psychiatric assessment needs to consider a person's developmental history, current functioning, physical and mental health, and whether other conditions could better explain or contribute to their difficulties."

Demand for assessment and treatment has also prompted changes to ADHD care in New South Wales. In February 2026, NSW Health announced reforms allowing appropriately trained GPs to begin diagnosing and treating ADHD. Nearly 600 GPs had expressed interest in the training, while more than 800 had already been trained to provide repeat ADHD medication prescriptions under earlier reforms.

Since September 2025, more than 5,000 patients had benefited from those prescribing changes, with more than 18,000 prescriptions filled.

Sydney Inner West Psychiatry is a private psychiatric clinic in Sydney providing personalised specialist mental health care. The practice is led by Dr. Azadi, a general adult and child and adolescent psychiatrist and psychotherapist, with experience across several major Sydney hospitals.

The clinic provides assessment and management across a range of mental health concerns, including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, and child and adolescent mental health conditions.

"ADHD can significantly affect education, employment, relationships, and everyday responsibilities, but symptoms such as poor concentration, restlessness, or difficulty completing tasks are not unique to ADHD. Anxiety, depression, trauma, sleep problems, and other conditions can produce overlapping experiences. This is why individualised assessment and an evidence-based approach are so important. The goal should be to understand the whole person and identify the support most appropriate to their circumstances," said psychiatrist Dr. Azadi.

Sydney Inner West Psychiatry currently does not accept new adult ADHD assessment referrals. The clinic does, however, discuss appropriate referrals for patients under 18. Individuals can contact the clinic's psychiatric services in Sydney to discuss suitability and available care. Visit the clinic website or contact 02 8322 7001 to discuss available care.

Frequently Asked Questions

How common is ADHD among adults?

Current Australian guidelines suggest adult ADHD prevalence may be similar to international estimates of around 2 to 6 percent.

Why are more adults seeking ADHD assessments?

Greater awareness, improved recognition of adult symptoms, and increased public discussion have encouraged more people to seek professional assessment.

What does an ADHD assessment involve?

An assessment may consider symptoms, developmental history, everyday functioning, mental health, physical health, and other possible explanations.

Can other mental health conditions resemble ADHD?

Yes. Anxiety, depression, trauma, sleep problems, and other conditions can also cause difficulties with concentration, organisation, and emotional regulation.

Does Sydney Inner West Psychiatry offer adult ADHD assessments?

The clinic is not currently accepting new adult ADHD assessment referrals, but it will discuss ADHD referrals for children and adolescents under 18.

About Company

Sydney Inner West Psychiatry is a specialist psychiatric clinic providing personalised mental health assessment and treatment for adults, children, and adolescents. Visit